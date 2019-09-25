Prudential Financial Inc. Invests $206,000 in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in National Vision by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after buying an additional 839,090 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,205,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,494,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in National Vision by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,388,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,063,000 after buying an additional 926,226 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,189,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,291,000 after buying an additional 171,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,247,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EYE shares. TheStreet raised National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Loop Capital raised National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price objective on National Vision and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. National Vision has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

In other news, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EYE traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $24.75. 10,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,179,106. National Vision Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.34 and its 200-day moving average is $29.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. National Vision’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

