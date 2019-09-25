Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 158,980 Shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 158,980 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Nautilus worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $573,000. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 107.2% in the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 325,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 168,630 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 29.6% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 247,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 56,460 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 14.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 41,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Nautilus alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Imperial Capital raised Nautilus from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Nautilus from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.79.

Shares of NYSE:NLS traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 17,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,650. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 million, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Nautilus, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $14.50.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $59.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.08 million. Nautilus had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nautilus news, Director M Carl Johnson III purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nautilus Company Profile

Nautilus, Inc, a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.