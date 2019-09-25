Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 320 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otter Tail by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 17.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 14.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 13.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Otter Tail and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Otter Tail Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.22 and a fifty-two week high of $55.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.37.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $229.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.20 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 8.57%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 67.96%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.