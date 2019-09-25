Prudential Financial Inc. Takes $219,000 Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National Research by 10,395.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in National Research by 17.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in National Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.03% of the company’s stock.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of NRC traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,086. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. National Research Co. has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $68.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.26 million. National Research had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 124.11%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. National Research’s payout ratio is 73.08%.

In related news, Director Donald M. Berwick sold 1,120 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $69,428.80. Also, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 500,000 shares of National Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $30,250,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 854,692 shares of company stock valued at $52,723,863. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

National Research Profile

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.