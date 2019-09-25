Prudential Financial Inc. Takes Position in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW)

Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,061 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,992,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,267,000 after purchasing an additional 71,955 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,127,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after buying an additional 84,099 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,034,961 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,401,000 after buying an additional 276,541 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 19.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 751,796 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,621,000 after buying an additional 119,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 6.9% during the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 416,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,847,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PLOW stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.67. 2,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,582. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a twelve month low of $33.54 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.77 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.273 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 57.67%.

In other news, insider James L. Janik sold 42,380 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $1,864,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,305 shares in the company, valued at $8,681,420. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James L. Janik sold 8,603 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $378,790.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 151,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,675,168.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,810. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PLOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Douglas Dynamics from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

