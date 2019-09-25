Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 224 Shares of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Shutterfly were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 48.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterfly in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Shutterfly by 288.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter.

Get Shutterfly alerts:

In other Shutterfly news, insider Scott Arnold sold 12,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $634,550.37. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,543 shares in the company, valued at $634,550.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis Gregory Hintz sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total transaction of $52,915.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,451 shares in the company, valued at $224,953.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SFLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Shutterfly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Aegis downgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shutterfly from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.83.

SFLY traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.24. Shutterfly, Inc. has a one year low of $35.08 and a one year high of $70.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23). Shutterfly had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $473.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.09 million. Equities analysts forecast that Shutterfly, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shutterfly Company Profile

Shutterfly, Inc manufactures and retails personalized products primarily in the United States, Canada, and the European Community. The company operates through three reportable segments: Shutterfly Consumer, Lifetouch, and Shutterfly Business Solutions. The Shutterfly Consumer segment provides products, such as portraits, cards and stationery items, professionally-bound photo books and year books, personalized gifts and home décor products, and calendars and prints; and mugs, ornaments, candles, pillows, and blankets through the Shutterfly, Tiny Prints, and Groovebook domains, as well as rents photographic and video equipment under BorrowLenses brand.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterfly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterfly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.