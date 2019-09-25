Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 83.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,217 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBRA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

SBRA traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.85.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $219.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 78.60%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBRA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

In other Sabra Health Care REIT news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 15,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total value of $311,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond J. Lewis sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $1,245,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.