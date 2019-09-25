Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $52,000 Stake in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,257 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 378.7% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iridium Communications by 2,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.99. The company had a trading volume of 26,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,210. Iridium Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -157.07 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.52.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 10.37% and a negative return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BWS Financial set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Iridium Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

