Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Shares in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,243,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SPX by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,101,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after buying an additional 493,932 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in SPX by 23,528.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 207,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after buying an additional 207,050 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPX by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 869,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after buying an additional 116,436 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in SPX by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 248,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,655,000 after buying an additional 83,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of SPX from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, reaching $40.47. 18,165 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. SPX Corp has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.95.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. SPX had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $372.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

