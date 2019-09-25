Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in X Financial (NYSE:XYF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in X Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get X Financial alerts:

NYSE XYF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,913. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13. X Financial has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $9.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $422.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of X Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of products connecting borrowers and investors through a proprietary Internet platform. It provides loan products, which include Xiaoying card loan and Xiaoying preferred loan; and investment opportunities through wealth management platform, Xiaoying wealth management with insurance protection.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for X Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.