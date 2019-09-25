Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 22,973 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) by 82.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,973 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 356.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,944 shares during the period. 67.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZEUS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 2,090 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,121. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.32 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.15. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 4.75.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $429.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is 2.28%.

Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

