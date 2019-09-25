Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $77,000 Position in US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises Inc (NYSE:USX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 1,533.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Xpress Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 211.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 32,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of US Xpress Enterprises by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on USX shares. Bank of America downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of US Xpress Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stephens downgraded US Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

In other news, Director John C. Rickel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Max L. Fuller bought 71,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.30 per share, with a total value of $309,234.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,177 shares of company stock valued at $513,904 in the last 90 days. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:USX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.99 million and a P/E ratio of 2.95. US Xpress Enterprises Inc has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $14.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $413.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.58 million. US Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

