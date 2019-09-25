Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes Position in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,199 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1,217.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 49,883 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 93,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 21.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Forestar Group stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,796. Forestar Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $24.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Forestar Group Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price target on Forestar Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on Forestar Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a real estate lot development company. It engages in the acquisition, entitlement, and development of infrastructure for single-family residential communities. Forestar Group Inc sells residential lots primarily to homebuilders, as well as sells commercial properties. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

