Pure Global Cannabis (OTCMKTS:PRCNF) Trading Down 5.3%

Pure Global Cannabis Inc (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)’s stock price dropped 5.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10, approximately 428,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 222% from the average daily volume of 133,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.10.

About Pure Global Cannabis (OTCMKTS:PRCNF)

Pure Global Cannabis Inc operates as a life sciences cannabis company in Canada. The company, through its subsidiary, PureSinse Inc, produces and sells cannabis products for the medical, pharmaceutical, wellness, health and beauty, natural health, food and beverage, and recreational legal markets. Pure Global Cannabis Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

