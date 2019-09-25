Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in AON by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in AON in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 85.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AON stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,989. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Aon PLC has a one year low of $135.30 and a one year high of $198.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.01). AON had a return on equity of 48.75% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon PLC will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $144,967.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,192 shares in the company, valued at $423,691.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John G. Bruno sold 7,600 shares of AON stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $1,461,480.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,252 shares in the company, valued at $8,894,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Friday, July 26th. MKM Partners upgraded AON to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on AON and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered AON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AON from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.64.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

