Putnam Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 94.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,978 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 134,615 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,626,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,449 shares in the last quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 271,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $918,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,115,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,239,000 after acquiring an additional 56,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total value of $14,882,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 539,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,184,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BK traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $46.82. 1,320,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,040,103. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average is $46.46. The company has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a twelve month low of $40.52 and a twelve month high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.94 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BK. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

