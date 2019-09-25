Putnam Investments LLC Has $283,000 Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 763,544 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 1.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,390,859 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $396,194,000 after acquiring an additional 313,469 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HP by 44.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,796,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $362,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,703 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,469,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $238,454,000 after acquiring an additional 240,758 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP grew its stake in shares of HP by 2.1% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 11,126,218 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,182,000 after acquiring an additional 224,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of HP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,850,451 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $184,001,000 after acquiring an additional 516,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,137,616. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 265.02% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital set a $21.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $19.00 target price on HP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised HP to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut HP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.76.

In related news, CEO Dion J. Weisler sold 132,964 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total value of $2,785,595.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dion J. Weisler sold 437,171 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $7,873,449.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.