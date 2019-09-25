Putnam Investments LLC Has $644,000 Position in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Host Hotels and Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

HST traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.18. 297,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,275,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.12. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $21.42.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

