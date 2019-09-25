Putnam Investments LLC Sells 124,053 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 94.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 124,053 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 651.0% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,125,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373,771. Dominion Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $67.41 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 5.94%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $0.9175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 90.62%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.64.

In related news, Director Michael E. Szymanczyk acquired 21,400 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.85 per share, with a total value of $1,687,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,807.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler acquired 15,112 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.31 per share, for a total transaction of $95,356.72. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

