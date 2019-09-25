Putnam Investments LLC Sells 229,445 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 229,445 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,113,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,787,529,000 after acquiring an additional 783,467 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,868,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $465,274,000 after acquiring an additional 479,046 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,396,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,838,000 after acquiring an additional 62,001 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 880.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,139,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717,332 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,110,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,971,000 after acquiring an additional 678,482 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.67. 141,831 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,665,211. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.21. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.33 and a 1-year high of $48.68.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.69%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FE. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “f” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $48.50 in a report on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.64.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.