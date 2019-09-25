Qitmeer (HLC) Market Cap Hits $2.41 Million

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:HLC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. During the last week, Qitmeer has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar. One Qitmeer token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Allcoin, CoinEgg and Coinnest. Qitmeer has a total market cap of $2.41 million and approximately $60,924.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00191702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.01025568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Qitmeer Token Profile

Qitmeer launched on September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,009,995 tokens. Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain. The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qitmeer

Qitmeer can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, CoinBene, ZB.COM, Allcoin and CoinEgg. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

