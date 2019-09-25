QLC Chain (QLC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $114,609.00

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $114,609.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QLC Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Bitbns, Kucoin and Gate.io. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 26% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.04 or 0.00191702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.82 or 0.01025568 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00020388 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

QLC Chain Token Profile

QLC Chain was first traded on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain. The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Switcheo Network, Gate.io, Bitbns, Kucoin and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

