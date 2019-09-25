Qtum Price Reaches $1.65 on Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 25.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market capitalization of $158.25 million and $182.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for about $1.65 or 0.00019450 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitbns, ABCC, EXX and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001028 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004164 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,794,516 coins and its circulating supply is 96,044,496 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Iquant, Bibox, BCEX, Cobinhood, HBUS, EXX, DigiFinex, Coinsuper, ABCC, Coinrail, Poloniex, Bittrex, Bitfinex, LBank, Bleutrade, Coinone, Exrates, CoinEgg, ZB.COM, Binance, Upbit, Coindeal, OTCBTC, LiteBit.eu, Huobi, DragonEX, Crex24, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Bithumb, Bitbns, OKEx, CoinEx, Coinnest, BitForex, Ovis, Liqui, CoinExchange, BigONE, Livecoin, Kucoin, GOPAX, Liquid, HitBTC and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

