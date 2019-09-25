Quantstamp (QSP) Tops One Day Volume of $85,706.00

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. Quantstamp has a market cap of $6.04 million and $85,706.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for about $0.0098 or 0.00000116 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, GOPAX, Kucoin and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011937 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00191809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.15 or 0.01012275 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000155 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00020634 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00087331 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, Huobi, GOPAX, Gate.io, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantstamp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

