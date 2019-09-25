Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.31

Questerre Energy Corp (TSE:QEC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.31 and traded as high as $0.22. Questerre Energy shares last traded at $0.22, with a volume of 4,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $106.98 million and a P/E ratio of 12.22.

Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$8.02 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Questerre Energy Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Questerre Energy (TSE:QEC)

Questerre Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, and develops non-conventional oil and gas projects in North America. The company produces tight oil, oil shale, shale oil, and shale gas. The company primarily holds 11,880 net acres, including a 100% working interest and operatorship of 8,320 net acres in the Kakwa-Resthaven area situated in west central Alberta.

