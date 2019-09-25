QYNO (QNO) Market Cap Hits $1,898.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. QYNO has a market capitalization of $1,898.00 and approximately $21.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QYNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Crex24 and BiteBTC. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 37% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 76.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About QYNO

QYNO (QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

