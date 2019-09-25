RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (RANJY) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.47 on October 17th

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.472 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

OTCMKTS:RANJY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.29. The stock had a trading volume of 392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a twelve month low of $20.71 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

