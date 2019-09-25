Raymond James Analysts Give BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) a $9.50 Price Target

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) has been given a $9.50 target price by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.09.

BB stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The stock had a trading volume of 13,589,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,488,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.91 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 46,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 49,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 64,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

