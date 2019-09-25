Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Raytheon in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RTN shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $216.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Raytheon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

In other news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $189,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,655,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wesley D. Kremer sold 2,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $583,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,969 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,820 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.52. 7,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,216. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a 12 month low of $144.27 and a 12 month high of $209.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 26.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

