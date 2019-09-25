RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Position Decreased by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,716 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 1.73% of RBC Bearings worth $71,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROLL. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 444,331 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,995,000 after purchasing an additional 170,692 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,061,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,530,000 after purchasing an additional 129,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,361,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on ROLL shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Obrien sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $274,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan B. Levine sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.58, for a total transaction of $134,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,581 shares of company stock valued at $15,214,694. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ROLL traded up $4.75 on Wednesday, hitting $169.85. The stock had a trading volume of 66,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,849. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a one year low of $123.50 and a one year high of $171.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.88.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. RBC Bearings’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

