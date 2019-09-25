Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) Announces GBX 0.94 Dividend

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE) announced a dividend on Monday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.94 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Real Estate Investors stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 53.50 ($0.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,117. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.44 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 54.09. Real Estate Investors has a one year low of GBX 48 ($0.63) and a one year high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.11, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 million and a P/E ratio of 12.16.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a report on Monday, September 16th.

In other news, insider John Rawcliffe Airey Crabtree OBE purchased 45,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of £24,786.54 ($32,388.00).

About Real Estate Investors

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

