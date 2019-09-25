Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 32.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.32% of Patterson Companies worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 599,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 12,202 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,552,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,711,000 after acquiring an additional 77,838 shares during the last quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 277,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,213,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.72. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Patterson Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

