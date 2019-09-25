Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $7.75 Million Stock Position in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (NYSE:TRK) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,207 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.02% of Speedway Motorsports worth $7,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the second quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the second quarter worth approximately $617,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Speedway Motorsports during the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Speedway Motorsports alerts:

Shares of TRK stock remained flat at $$19.78 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $808.01 million, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. Speedway Motorsports, Inc. has a one year low of $13.47 and a one year high of $19.90.

Speedway Motorsports (NYSE:TRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $141.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.46 million. Speedway Motorsports had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Speedway Motorsports, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Speedway Motorsports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

TRK has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Speedway Motorsports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

About Speedway Motorsports

Speedway Motorsports, Inc, through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Speedway Motorsports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedway Motorsports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.