Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 125,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,814,000 after buying an additional 47,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 62.1% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,248,000 after buying an additional 24,991 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.69. The stock had a trading volume of 930,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,743,886. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.90 and a 1 year high of $148.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.59.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

