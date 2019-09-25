Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) by 81.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 584,002 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.27% of Rapid7 worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $46,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 30.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.3% during the first quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.56. The stock had a trading volume of 34,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.02. Rapid7 Inc has a twelve month low of $26.27 and a twelve month high of $66.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -46.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $78.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 39.52% and a negative net margin of 17.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 49,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $2,551,495.18. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $1,104,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,462 shares of company stock worth $7,610,674 over the last ninety days. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RPD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Nomura initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $72.00 target price on Rapid7 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.06.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.