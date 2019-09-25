Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 3,603 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.98% of Monarch Casino & Resort worth $7,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 8.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 452,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,345,000 after acquiring an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 12.3% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 123,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 13,557 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $187,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 24,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,097,247.20. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,133,375.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCRI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.28. 306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,250. The stock has a market cap of $791.15 million, a P/E ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.14. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.20 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 14.01%. Research analysts predict that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

