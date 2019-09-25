Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.13% of Polaris Industries worth $7,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PII. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 140.1% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $49,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Polaris Industries by 88.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Polaris Industries during the second quarter worth $79,000. 76.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris Industries from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upgraded Polaris Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Polaris Industries to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris Industries from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.85.

Shares of PII traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.26. 10,129 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,471. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.27 and a 1 year high of $105.31.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.20%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

