Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 19,729 Shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimball Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:KE) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 483,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 19,729 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KE. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 723,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $11,752,000 after purchasing an additional 461,238 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,489 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 215,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet lowered Kimball Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of KE traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.10. 4,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,659. The company has a market cap of $380.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.07. Kimball Electronics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.31 and its 200 day moving average is $15.32.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 2.67%.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

