Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 59,900 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies were worth $7,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 580,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 176,129 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 317,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 191,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $976,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EPAY traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.70. 40,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,253. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Bottomline Technologies has a 1-year low of $38.86 and a 1-year high of $74.05.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $108.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, insider John Francis Kelly sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $123,109.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,406. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $428,958.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,114.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,132 shares of company stock worth $1,855,852. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EPAY shares. DA Davidson set a $39.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.50 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.79.

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

