Republic Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $13.12 Million (REN)

Republic Protocol (CURRENCY:REN) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. Republic Protocol has a total market cap of $13.12 million and $1.51 million worth of Republic Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Republic Protocol has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Republic Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0207 or 0.00000578 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $24.43 and $10.39.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol (REN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Republic Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 632,504,823 coins. Republic Protocol’s official website is republicprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Republic Protocol is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Republic Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/republicprotocol. Republic Protocol’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Republic Protocol

Republic Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $51.55, $10.39, $7.50, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $13.77. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Republic Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Republic Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Republic Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

