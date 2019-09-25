Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) recently:

9/20/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

9/17/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/12/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on identifying, developing and commercializing drugs to met needs in dermatology. Its drug candidate consists of A-101, a high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution which is being developed as a prescription treatment for seborrheic keratosis a common non-malignant skin tumor and A-102, a proprietary topical gel dosage form of hydrogen peroxide for the treatment of SK and common warts which are in different clinical trial. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania. "

9/6/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

9/5/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/30/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating.

8/29/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/21/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $1.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/9/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

8/1/2019 – Aclaris Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

ACRS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 12,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,379. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79. Aclaris Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $0.74 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.05. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 979.65% and a negative return on equity of 81.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 699,475 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $1,881,587.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 408,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 162,458 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,028,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,441,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 82,200.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

