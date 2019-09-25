Resimac Group (ASX:RMC) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Resimac Group Ltd (ASX:RMC) dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.86 ($0.61) and last traded at A$0.86 ($0.61), approximately 18,456 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.90 ($0.64).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 230.73, a current ratio of 230.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,329.38. The firm has a market cap of $348.98 million and a PE ratio of 7.35.

About Resimac Group (ASX:RMC)

Resimac Group Ltd, a non-bank financial institution, provides residential mortgage solutions in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Australian Lending Business, New Zealand Lending Business, and Paywise Business. It offers prime and specialist lending products; and home loans, loans for investors, land and construction loans, and bridging loans, as well as refinancing/debt consolidation services.

