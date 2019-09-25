Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $2.23 Per Share

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Restoration Hardware in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now expects that the company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restoration Hardware’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $12.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

NYSE:RH opened at $168.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.57 and its 200 day moving average is $122.41. Restoration Hardware has a 12 month low of $84.11 and a 12 month high of $175.29.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $706.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.00 million. Restoration Hardware had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 230.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiverton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware in the second quarter worth $56,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware in the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Restoration Hardware by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

In other Restoration Hardware news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.56, for a total transaction of $3,351,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,293,707.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,790 shares of company stock worth $9,872,247 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

