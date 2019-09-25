Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Shares Bought by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 891,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,078 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.08% of Retrophin worth $17,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Retrophin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 253,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 27,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Retrophin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 34,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

RTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Retrophin from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Nomura cut their target price on Retrophin from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Retrophin in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Retrophin from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

NASDAQ:RTRX opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $539.08 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Retrophin Inc has a 52-week low of $11.39 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $44.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.01 million. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 47.21% and a negative net margin of 83.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retrophin Inc will post -4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Noah L. Rosenberg sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $49,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,262.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

