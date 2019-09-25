Reviewing Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) & Old Point Financial (NYSE:OPOF)

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Community Bank System and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 28.64% 10.10% 1.64% Old Point Financial 12.39% 6.47% 0.65%

Dividends

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Community Bank System pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of Community Bank System shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.9% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Community Bank System shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Old Point Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Community Bank System and Old Point Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $586.79 million 5.52 $168.64 million $3.37 18.63 Old Point Financial $51.53 million 2.41 $4.92 million N/A N/A

Community Bank System has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Community Bank System and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 2 0 0 2.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Community Bank System currently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.27%. Given Community Bank System’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Community Bank System is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Summary

Community Bank System beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 224 branches in Upstate New York, as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits. It also provides real estate construction and real estate mortgage loans, such as residential 1-4 family mortgages, commercial real estate loans, second mortgages, and equity lines of credit; and other loans, as well as cash management services. In addition, the company, through its other subsidiary, Old Point Trust & Financial Services, N.A., provides wealth management services, which include retirement planning, estate planning, financial planning, estate and trust administration, retirement plan administration, tax services, and investment management services. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 18 branches in the Hampton Roads localities of Chesapeake, Hampton, Isle of Wight County, Newport News, Norfolk, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg/James City County, and York County. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Hampton, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.