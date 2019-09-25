RFG Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the period. Total System Services accounts for approximately 2.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 3,637.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,611,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,489,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300,754 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the second quarter worth about $149,645,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 698.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,082,000 after buying an additional 1,030,396 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Total System Services in the second quarter worth about $93,509,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Total System Services by 45.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,710,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,447,000 after buying an additional 533,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M Troy Woods sold 141,236 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.11, for a total transaction of $19,929,811.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,249 shares in the company, valued at $60,147,996.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 12,576 shares of Total System Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.49, for a total transaction of $1,766,802.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 195,587 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSS. Guggenheim lowered shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen lowered shares of Total System Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Total System Services to $121.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.18.

Shares of TSS stock remained flat at $$133.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.56. Total System Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.58 and a 12 month high of $142.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Total System Services’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

