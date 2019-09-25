RFG Advisory LLC Sells 2,383 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,383 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Group LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Investments grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the second quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 9,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total transaction of $1,226,779.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 105,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,500,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.95, for a total value of $324,159.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,534. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,857. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $104.53 and a one year high of $139.18. The company has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day moving average of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.50% and a net margin of 19.59%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PepsiCo from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

