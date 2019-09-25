RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,156 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,156 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service makes up 1.0% of RFG Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 65.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $38,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $40,000. 55.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $119.05. The stock had a trading volume of 3,079,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,259,582. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The firm has a market cap of $103.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $123.63.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 175.60% and a net margin of 6.56%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 53.04%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

