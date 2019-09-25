Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.88

Rhino Resource Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:RHNO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $0.96. Rhino Resource Partners shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Rhino Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88.

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rhino Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $65.59 million during the quarter.

Rhino Resource Partners Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RHNO)

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers.

