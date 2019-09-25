Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Trading Up 11.1%

Shares of Rio Silver Inc (CVE:RYO) were up 11.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, approximately 25,700 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 30,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 million and a PE ratio of -8.33.

Rio Silver Company Profile (CVE:RYO)

Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the Americas, Canada, and Peru. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Niñobamba silver and gold project covering an area of 4,490 hectares located in southeast of Lima in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru; and the Gerow Lake property, a base metal project located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

